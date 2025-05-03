Legendary Ernest Tubb Record Shop on Broadway to be Restored

When Bryan and Jamie Kenney first stepped into the former Ernest Tubb Record Shop space, they were taken aback by the significance of the venue and its longstanding impact on Nashville’s music history. In late 2023, alongside the Tubb family, the brothers embarked on the massive, yet exciting project of rebuilding the landmark, telling Ernest Tubb’s story, and fostering a sense of shared purpose with the Nashville music community.

Opened in 1951 on Lower Broadway, the original Ernest Tubb Record Shop quickly became a hangout for famed musicians and music fans alike. By day, the space operated as a functional record store selling vinyl, 8-tracks, and songbooks, yet at night would transform into a stomping ground for live music performers. On Saturday nights, the shop set the stage for the “Midnite Jamboree”, hosted by Ernest Tubb. Legendary artists like Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams, Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley, would amble over from Grand Ole Opry shows at the nearby Ryman and perform late-night tunes. These performances were broadcast throughout the Midwest and Southeast on WSM radio.

In fall 2025, the historic space will be restored to the shop’s original glory by Jamie and Bryan, co-founders of Tusk Brothers — the innovative team behind the popular Never Never bar in Wedgewood-Houston and Reunion Bar & Hotel in Five Points. In planning the restoration, the Kenney brothers and Dale Tubb, grandson of Ernest Tubb, shared a common vision of dedicating the space back to the Nashville music community. With this in mind, Tusk Brothers recently launched the Nashville Music Collective, a unique program allowing artists, musicians, and any member of the community to invest a small amount in the space and collectively own a piece of the record shop.

“We’ve been entrusted with such an important piece of Nashville history, and feel that we’ve become stewards of Ernest Tubb’s story and legacy,” said Jamie Kenney, Co-founder and Operator of Tusk Brothers. “Through the Nashville Music Collective, our intent was to carve a path for members of the community to claim a little piece of it as their own – whether they feel a special kinship with the shop, or simply want to be a part of its ongoing story.”

“We’ve always felt like this project was bigger than us,” added Bryan Kenney, Co-founder of Tusk Brothers. “It’s our opinion that Ernest Tubb Record Shop belongs to Nashville, belongs to the Tubb family, and belongs to a nation of country music fans and visitors who came through the space for more than 75 years. We felt this was our chance to help keep it that way. That’s why we wanted to work alongside Dale Tubb and the Tubb family, and that’s why we started the Nashville Music Collective — to ensure we honor the legacy of Ernest Tubb and the impact that the record shop has had on Nashville. We come from a long line of musicians, and we both share a love of history, so the opportunity to play a part in ushering Ernest Tubb Record Shop into its next phase felt too good to be true.”

The new Ernest Tubb Record Shop will preserve the spirit and nostalgia of the former venue and honor its roots by curating memorable and authentic experiences for visitors across four levels of the building. The renovated space will exude an intimate energy, with a focus on high-level design from Dryden Architecture + Design and branding from Perky Bros, alongside unique original memorabilia. A diverse range of entertainment will include a modern rendition of the “Midnite Jamboree.”

The ground floor of the building will be split into two bars, each with a live band and stage, decorated with Tubb keepsakes and nods to old Texas decor. The second-floor Record Shop will be an authentic reinterpretation of the original space, open to the public, and will have performances just like the former shop’s setup. The third-floor will be a venue for specialty shows, with new artists spotlights and label events. The fourth-level rooftop bar will offer a spirited honky tonk ambiance with added open-air access.

On the building’s lower level, The Victor, will serve as a members-only club with an intimate feel reminiscent of the building’s old recording studio. The space is aptly named for the RCA Victor, a highly popular radio used throughout the 1940s, and a nod to the homes across the country that were likely playing Midnite Jamboree.

For more information on the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, visit ernesttubbrecordshop.co.

