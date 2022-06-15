Lee Company announced an in-person hiring event at its Columbia, TN location on Saturday, July 9, 2022. This event is an opportunity for experienced technicians to apply for work in the trades.

Lee Company is growing and has more than 100 positions offered across 13 locations in Tennessee, Alabama, and Kentucky that provide “comprehensive benefits, and access to our trade training program called Lee Company University, that enable our employees to grow their skills into a long-term career,” shared Shelley Lambing, Vice President of People Services at Lee Company.

The job openings in construction, as well as commercial and residential services, are open to people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel, to the Spanish speaking community. The only pre-requisite is that applicants have some experience in the field they are applying to.

What you can expect at each hiring event:

• Simple onsite application process with assistance

• Onsite interviews with hiring trade managers

• Full benefit and career path learning opportunities

• Job offers will be presented onsite

• Se habla español

Schedule and location details:

• Saturday, July 9th, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

•Columbia: 142 Bear Creek Pike, Columbia, TN 38401

Visit leecompany.com/hiringevent to learn more and to see job opportunities available today.

About Lee Company: Leon Lee founded Lee Company in 1944. Today, Lee Company is a $300 million mechanical engineering, facilities, and home services company with 1,600+ employees, and one of the largest mechanical contractors in Tennessee. Lee Company offers facilities services and solutions for government, institutional, commercial, health care, and industrial organizations. Lee Company’s home services include heating and air conditioning, plumbing, electrical, home improvements, and appliance repair.