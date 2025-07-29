Lecrae Brings World Tour to Nashville

Four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning artist, author, actor and activist Lecrae has formally announced his headlining tour, ‘Reconstruction World Tour,’ on the heels of unveiling the release date for his tenth studio album, Reconstruction, due August 22nd. The tour will stop in Nashville at Brooklyn Bowl on November 22.

The world tour will kick off in Harare, Zimbabwe on Thu, Sept. 4 and stretch until Dec. 6 in Brisbane, Queensland. Along the way, the 42-day run will make stops in Lecrae’s hometown of Atlanta, including nights in Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Nashville. The trek will also make landfall in many countries and territories throughout Africa and Australia.

Special guests Miles Minnick, Gio, 1K Phew, and Torey D’Shaun will join Lecrae on select dates throughout the tour.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning Wed, July 30 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Fri, August 1 at 10am local at lecrae.com/tour.

Making his anticipated return to the stage, the tour will mark one-year since Lecrae’s last outing in 2024 for ‘The Final Church Clothes Tour!’ The fan favorite is slated to perform songs from his decorated catalog, as well as music from his upcoming album Reconstruction.

Beyond the music, Lecrae has fostered a direct relationship with his local community. Last Monday (July 21), the Grammy-winner held a back-to-school drive in the heart of Atlanta alongside nonprofit City Takers. With over 100+ people in attendance, both fans and residents alike joined Lecrae in assembling backpacks filled with essential school supplies for students across the city.

As a special treat to fans, Lecrae revealed the features on Reconstruction with a one-of-a-kind mailer that went out to 1,000 of his most active supporters. Each mailer included a handwritten note from the Reach Records founder, and a QR code linking to The Workshop – an online community where fans are able to access early music, content, and engage to earn points for incentives.

Continuing his mission of bringing Christ to the culture, he now gears up to make international headlines with his renewed stage presence, ultimately setting the tone for an unstoppable and intentional run. The announcement also heralds the arrival of Lecrae’s forthcoming album Reconstruction – his first solo project since 2022’s Church Clothes 4 LP.

