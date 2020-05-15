Lebanon Woman Indicted, Charged with Stealing from her Former Employer

LEBANON – An investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Lebanon woman on charges of theft, forgery, and criminal simulation.

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, and alongside investigators with the office of the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, in September 2019, TBI Special Agents began investigating the theft of funds from a pediatric medical practice in Lebanon. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that between 2014 and 2019, Emily Gannon, who was the office manager at that time, was the individual responsible for stealing more than $500,000 from the practice.

On Tuesday, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Emily Crabtree Gannon (DOB 09/27/1980) with one count of Theft over $250,000, two counts of Forgery, and one count of Criminal Simulation. On Friday, Gannon was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

MORE CRIME NEWS