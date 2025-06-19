Lebanon Resident Crowned Miss Tennessee

After two inspiring nights of preliminary competition at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts, during which 31 contestants from across the state of Tennessee showcased their talents, interview skills, and community service achievements, Zoe Scheiderich, representing Music City, was crowned Miss Tennessee 2025.

The 22-year-old from Lebanon, Tennessee, impressed the esteemed panel of judges in all

phases of the competition, becoming the 72nd woman to earn the coveted title. Zoe now

joins a legacy of iconic and inspirational women and will continue her work as a

spokesperson for her social impact initiative, Triple E: Elevating, Empowering, and

Equipping Women.

Zoe is currently pursuing a degree in Entertainment Journalism at Middle Tennessee

State University and works as a dance and ballet teacher at Rockstar Dance Academy.

She will spend the next two months preparing to represent Tennessee at the Miss America

competition in Orlando this September.

Over her three years of involvement in the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition, Zoe

has earned more than $17,000 in tuition scholarships, which she will use to continue her

education at MTSU.

“It was surreal to hear my name called as the winner. I couldn’t believe it was really

happening,” Scheiderich said.

The Miss Tennessee Organization also crowned it’s Teen representative, Analee Shaver as

Miss Tennessee’s Teen 2025 on Saturday. Shaver, a resident of Collierville, will dedicate her

year of service to combating bullying within schools.

This year’s Miss Tennessee competition marked a historic first, as the competition was

hosted in Nashville for the first time in its 72-year history. It was emceed by a trio of

accomplished women: Ashley Eicher (Miss Tennessee 2004), Kellye Cash Sheppard

(Miss Tennessee 1986 / Miss America 1987), and Hannah Robison Shellnut (Miss

Tennessee 2015). Renowned producer and Nashville resident Kent Parham provided

choreography and staging for the event, bringing an energetic and elevated production to

the Music City stage.

Colene Trent, CEO and Executive Director of the Miss Tennessee Scholarship Competition,

expressed her excitement, “We are so grateful for the kind welcome from the Nashville community and look forward to strengthening our scholarship program and growing the Miss Tennessee brand in Music City.”

Each year, the Miss Tennessee Opportunity awards more than $50,000 in tuition

scholarships through its state and local competitions. As Miss Tennessee, Zoe will travel

statewide, advocating for her community service initiative and promoting the mission of the

Miss Tennessee program.

