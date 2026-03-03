Tuesday, March 3, 2026
No menu items!
Home Crime Lebanon Police Arrest Smyrna Man Wanted For Aggravated Domestic Assault

Lebanon Police Arrest Smyrna Man Wanted For Aggravated Domestic Assault

By
Source Staff
-
0
48

Lebanon officers took a Smyrna man into custody after a vehicle alert led them to a Lexus linked to outstanding charges.

The Lebanon Police Department reported that SafeNet alerted officers to a maroon Lexus connected to 28-year-old Cameron Walker, wanted for felony aggravated domestic assault. Officers located the vehicle turning onto Winwood Drive from West Main Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Walker was taken into custody without incident. Authorities also learned he was driving on a suspended license. During a search of the Lexus, officers recovered a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console.

Click for More News

In addition to his original charges, Walker was cited for unlawful possession of a weapon and driving on a suspended license.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

wrong short-code parameters for ads

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

CONNECT

Editorial Inquiries
615-807-0805

Advertising Inquiries
615-535-4554

All Other Inquiries
615-899-2447

 

Follow Us

© Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.

×