Lebanon Police Arrest Smyrna Man Wanted For Aggravated Domestic Assault

Lebanon officers took a Smyrna man into custody after a vehicle alert led them to a Lexus linked to outstanding charges.

The Lebanon Police Department reported that SafeNet alerted officers to a maroon Lexus connected to 28-year-old Cameron Walker, wanted for felony aggravated domestic assault. Officers located the vehicle turning onto Winwood Drive from West Main Street and conducted a traffic stop.

Walker was taken into custody without incident. Authorities also learned he was driving on a suspended license. During a search of the Lexus, officers recovered a handgun between the driver’s seat and the center console.

In addition to his original charges, Walker was cited for unlawful possession of a weapon and driving on a suspended license.

