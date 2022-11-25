Lebanon Man Charged in TBI Child Sexual Abuse Material Investigation

WILSON COUNTY – A Lebanon man has been indicted following a TBI investigation into child sexual abuse material.

On April 8th, TBI special agents began investigating details forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding the upload of images consistent with child sexual abuse material through Instagram. During the investigation, agents determined the images were being traded online and identified the user as Wendell Jay Silcox. Authorities subsequently executed search warrants at his home and uncovered more than 100 similar images and videos.

On May 10th, the Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment, charging Silcox with one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. Wilson County deputies arrested Silcox on Tuesday and booked him into the Wilson County Jail, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on $50,000 bond.