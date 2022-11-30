Learning How to Cope with a Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Many women go in for their regularly scheduled mammogram as another part of their day and come out with a shocking new reality – that they have been diagnosed with breast cancer. This can be a scary, life-changing diagnosis, and you may not know where to start or what to do next. Pretty in Pink Boutique is here to help you through this experience. Check out these tips to keep in mind after your diagnosis and know you are not alone.

Handling Your Emotions

Everyone deals with their diagnosis differently, and it’s hard to know exactly how you’ll react. Your feelings may change by the hour and can be hard to process. The hardest part for you may be right after you receive your diagnosis before your treatment plan is laid out or later on while going through your treatment.

Try thinking back on how you handled difficult situations in the past. While it may not be the same feeling as a breast cancer diagnosis, you may feel similar emotions and be able to cope with them in similar ways. Talk with family and friends or if you don’t feel comfortable talking to someone you know, look into getting a therapist or finding a local support group that has experienced what you are currently going through.

Use Your Resources

While this news may be scary and you need to prepare for the worst, remaining optimistic can actually help your prognosis. Make sure you’re talking to your doctor about all of your options or even consider getting a second opinion.

Look into the American Cancer Society and Susan G. Komen to research different options you have and how to handle your diagnosis. They have tools to help you through this process and understand what you’re going through. There are also local events and groups through these platforms where you can connect with others going through similar experiences.

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Your physical health is your #1 priority, but bad news can be difficult to process and can take a toll on your mental health. It’s important to do what you can to stay positive while going through treatment, even if you have understandably bad days. Whether you have had mental health issues in the past and the diagnosis is making it worse, or this is your first experience with it, it’s crucial to stay on top of it.

Some more common mental health issues are stress, anxiety, and depression. If your symptoms are minor, there are ways you can handle this on your own. By doing things such as talking about your fears with someone you trust or doing things you enjoy you can lessen your anxiety. However, if things progress and get worse, it may be time to talk to your doctor about these symptoms and get professional help.

Connect with Others

After your diagnosis, you may feel alone and isolated. Everyone’s journey is different and it may be hard to find someone going through exactly the same situation. Look for support groups in your community and find others who have had the same feelings that you have. One of the best ways to come to terms with your breast cancer diagnosis is to realize you are not alone in this process. You can and will get through this, and having a support network will make it less challenging.

Adapt to Life Post-Treatment

Just because your treatment is over doesn’t mean your life will go back to how it was before your diagnosis. You are a brand new you and there is nothing to be ashamed about! But, you may still have mental health issues that make it hard to move on with your life. Companies like Pretty in Pink Boutique are here to help with the post-operative process and beyond. Once you connect with Pretty in Pink, they are there to help for life. They can help fit you for garments and prosthetics that you might need, but they can also help guide you into a new normal that lets you enjoy your life.

Pretty in Pink Boutique

Pretty in Pink isn’t there just for the measuring and fitting of the garments. They’re also there to help guide you through the process and to help you look and feel your best. . Many of the people on staff have gone through breast cancer diagnosis and treatment themselves, so they know firsthand how you’re feeling and can help with finding ways to enjoy your life post-treatment.

If you or a loved one is battling breast cancer, know that Pretty In Pink Boutique provides support through it all. If you are looking for a compassionate ear that will listen or if you have questions, please reach out. Pretty In Pink Boutique is committed to your well-being the whole way through and may be able to assist or provide resources to help you or a loved one.

