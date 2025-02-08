Learn More About Cheekwood in Bloom 2025

All you need is love and 250,000 blooming bulbs to celebrate the spring season at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens.

The centerpiece of Cheekwood’s annual beloved springtime festival, Cheekwood in Bloom, is thousands of tulips, daﬀodils and hyacinths swirling through the Bradford

Robertson Color Garden and spilling out across the estate. From bright yellow and white daﬀodils, to pink, red, orange, yellow, lilac and apricot tulips and white and pink

flowering dogwoods, the bold shades of spring will warm the heart.

In addition, a world-renowned sculpture will take center stage on the front lawn of the Historic Mansion and capture the hearts of visitors. Robert Indiana’s iconic “LOVE”

sculpture is regarded as one of the most celebrated works in the pop art movement. The 8-foot-tall eye-catching piece features large, stacked letters with a slanted “O” spelling

out the word LOVE. It is the second feature of the Cheekwood Masterpiece Art Series, continuing a tradition of bringing high-quality masterworks to Nashville. In a variety of

colors, sizes and languages Indiana’s LOVE sculptures have been exhibited all over the world spreading messages of peace, unity, and joy for all.

Guests will also feel the love throughout the five-week seasonal festival during musical performances in the Beer Garden each weekend and a variety of workshops and

weekend festivities.

Cheekwood in Bloom takes place March 8 through April 13, 2025. “Throughout 2025, you will find the spirit of love woven into every corner of Cheekwood as we celebrate the ways art, nature, and community intersect,” said Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod. “As we embark on this love-filled journey and extraordinary year of programming, we want to thank the community for decades of support and reinforce Cheekwood’s love and gratitude for Nashville.”

Cheekwood in Bloom is presented by HCA Healthcare

Masterpiece Art Series: Robert Indiana’s Iconic “LOVE” Sculpture at Cheekwood

March 8 – November 2

In partnership with Pace Gallery and The Robert Indiana Legacy Initiative, Cheekwood is proud to present Robert Indiana’s iconic “The American LOVE (White Blue Red)”

sculpture throughout Cheekwood in Bloom, summer festivals, and Cheekwood Harvest.

Robert Indiana’s “LOVE” first appeared in 1964 as a holiday card the artist designed for friends. The following year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art selected the design for its

oﬃcial holiday card and since that time, the stacked four letters have become a cultural icon. The first “LOVE” sculpture debuted in 1966 in New York as a 12-inch hand-cut aluminum work. In 1970, the monumental “LOVE” sculpture was fabricated, and the 8-foot-tall sculpture variation, which was conceived in 1966 and fabricated in 1999, will be view on the Mansion lawn.

Cheekwood’s 2025 Masterpiece Art Series and LOVE Campaign is underwritten by the Marlene and Spencer Hays Foundation.

Music In the Beer Garden

Weekends | March 8 – April 27 | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Celebrate the sights and sounds of spring in the Cheekwood Beer Garden with an outing featuring the best of Nashville’s food, music, and drinks. Enjoy live performances by top

regional bands from 12 p.m. to 2:15 p.m., indulge in delicious bites from the city’s favorite food trucks, and sip on refreshing beverages in a relaxed, outdoor setting. Grab a picnic

table or bring a blanket and indulge in the spring scenery.

Scheduled Musical Performances:

• March 8: Chris Walters Trio

• March 9: Jeﬀ Picker

• March 15: Charles Treadway Organ Trio

• March 16: Parker James, Paul DeFiglia & Charles Breaux

• March 23: Carmen Dianne

• March 29: Austin John Organ Trio

• March 30: Yates McKendree

• April 5: Brenna MacMillan

• April 6: John England and the Western Swingers

• April 12: Denny Jiosa

• April 13: Sunny Dada & his AfrikokoRoot Afrobeat Ensemble

• April 20: Explorers Club

• April 26: Volcano Brothers

• April 27: Les Sabler

The Cheekwood Gardening School

Develop a new skill, meet like-minded horticulturists, and expand your gardening abilities with help from the Cheekwood Gardening School. Whether you are just

beginning as a home gardener or looking to expand your planting repertoire, learn from experienced instructors from regional plant societies, local Master Gardeners, and

Cheekwood’s own staﬀ. See the full list of classes and register at https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/cheekwood-gardening-school/

Gardening Checklist: Prepping Your Spring Beds

March 15 | 9:30 a.m. | Peter Grimaldi, Vice President of Gardens & Facilities at

Cheekwood

Get your garden ready for the season with step-by-step instructions for how to clean, amend, and prepare your soil for successful planting this spring.

Organic Pest Control Strategies

March 15 | 12 p.m. | Madeline Roberson

Discover eco-friendly methods to prevent and manage pests, from how to make natural repellents to companion planting, ensuring a healthy start for your spring beds.

Supporting Native Pollinators

March 29 | 9:30 a.m. | Ian Dawe, The Honey Collective

Learn how to attract and sustain bees, butterflies, and other pollinators by incorporating native plants and creating pollinator-friendly habitats.

Spring Vegetable Gardening

March 29 | 12 p.m. | James Hearn, Master Gardeners of Middle TN

Grow your own fresh produce this year with expert strategies for planting, tending, and harvesting a variety of vegetables suited for the spring season.

Designing with Spring Annuals

April 5 | 9:30 a.m. | Peter Grimaldi, Vice President of Gardens & Facilities at

Cheekwood

Discover how to select, arrange, and care for spring annuals to create stunning flower beds, containers, and borders and add vibrant color to your garden this season.

Ask a Gardener: Native Plants

April 12 | 9:30 a.m. | Sage McClain and Sean Stoyko, Cheekwood Horticulturists

Bring questions about your own garden to Cheekwood’s gardening staﬀ for a more individualized course on Native Plants.

Ask a Gardener: Landscape Design Strategies

April 12 | 10:45 a.m. | Sage McClain and Sean Stoyko, Cheekwood Horticulturists

Bring questions about your own garden to Cheekwood’s gardening staﬀ for a more individualized course on Landscape Design.

Ask a Gardener: Eco-Friendly Gardening

April 12 | 12 p.m. | Sage McClain and Sean Stoyko, Cheekwood Horticulturists

Bring questions about your own garden to Cheekwood’s gardening staﬀ for a more individualized course on Eco-Friendly Gardening.

Designing with Trees: The Carell Dogwood Garden

April 26 | 9:30 a.m. | Peter Grimaldi, Vice President of Gardens & Facilities at

Cheekwood

Get some Arbor Day inspiration for your garden landscape. Learn about the incredible diversity of the dogwood family and gain insight into how to protect, design with, and

care for these incredible plants.

The Nashville Tree Canopy

April 26 | 12 p.m. | Sage McClain, Plant Collections Manager at Cheekwood

Explore the benefits trees provide to Nashville’s environment, the challenges facing the city’s canopy, and how you can contribute to its growth and preservation.

The Cheekwood Gardening School is presented by Tractor Supply.

Spring Afternoon Tea in Café 29

March 11 – April 10 | Tuesdays & Thursdays | 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea continues with a new spring menu of refreshing seasonal teas and delicious sweet and savory bites. Treat your friends and family to a

special outing of tableside service for parties of 2 or 4 people. Tea service is $50 per person for Cheekwood members and $50 plus the cost of a Gardens and Mansion

admission ticket for non-members. Reserve tickets at cheekwood.org

Holi

March 22 | 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The Hindu “Festival of Spring” and “Festival of Colors” introduces visitors to the vibrant sights, sounds, and colors of Indian culture. It is the first of four multi-cultural festivals celebrated throughout the year at Cheekwood. The event features popular color throwing sessions where guests toss vibrant colored powder, or gulal, in the air or on themselves. There will also be hands-on activities for all ages, tasty fare from local food vendors, shopping opportunities, and music and dance performances. Holi activities are

included with membership or general admission. Holi is sponsored by HCA Healthcare, supported by Asurion and funded by Cumberland Trust.

Middle Tennessee Daﬀodil Show

March 22 | 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

March 23 | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Middle Tennessee Daﬀodil Society (MTDS) hosts the annual Middle Tennessee Daﬀodil Show, approved by the American Daﬀodil Society. The show in Massey Auditorium inside Botanic Hall is open to the public and features divisions for horticulture, photography and floral design.

Native Plant Sale

April 12 | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. or until plants are sold out

The Garden Club of Nashville’s 18th Annual Native Plant Sale in the Frist Learning Center will feature a variety of native plants, including azaleas. Experts will be available to

answer questions about plant care. Proceeds benefit The Howe Garden at Cheekwood.

For the best selection of plants, guests are encouraged to arrive early. A Gardens Only or Gardens + Mansion ticket needs to be reserved to access the sale.

Great Spring Art Hop

April 18 & 19 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hop into spring with a lively weekend filled with 48 egg hunts for children in every age group. In addition to egg hunts featuring 36,000 eggs throughout the weekend, guests

can go on a scavenger hunt for larger-than-life bunny murals that are created by Nashville artists and hidden throughout the gardens, and enjoy local food trucks, musical

performances and more. The Great Spring Art Hop is presented by HCA Healthcare.

Dogs & Dogwoods

April 26 & 27 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dogs & Dogwoods is happening in tandem with Arbor Day, and during this event, guests can bring their four-legged best friends to Cheekwood all weekend and enjoy a

springtime stroll through the Carell Dogwood Garden. Festivities also include dog vendors, food trucks, and musical performances in the Beer Garden.

Arbor Day

April 26 | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cheekwood’s nationally accredited Arboretum is the perfect setting to immerse yourself in the beauty and wonder of trees. In honor of Tennessee’s beloved native tree species,

the dogwood, the first 500 visitors can take home a dogwood tree sapling to plant at home. Guests can also peruse books about trees, try their luck at tree trivia, view closeup

images of a dogwood flower via a microscope and take a dogwood-themed art class.

Spring Adult Workshops

Adult Hands-On Workshops at Cheekwood are inspired by Cheekwood’s gardens and seasonal exhibitions. From traditional crafts to contemporary techniques, each workshop

oﬀers the chance to make something new under the guidance of an expert instructor.

Whether you’re an experienced artist, developing a new skill, or looking for a fun outing

with friends and family, the workshops provide an opportunity to unleash your creativity

and connect with local artists. See the full list of classes and register at

https://cheekwood.org/learn/adult-education-programs/seasonal-workshops/

Gourd Birdhouses

March 15 | 1 p.m. | April Greene

Learn how to clean, carve, and decorate natural gourds, transforming them into unique,

eco-friendly birdhouses that blend creativity with environmental conservation.

Bee Houses

April 5 | 10 a.m. | J.R. Ramsey

Support local pollinators by building your very own bee house. Learn how to design,

assemble, clean, and maintain these sustainable homes to support the natural

ecosystem of your garden or backyard.

Advance reservations are required for spring events at Cheekwood. For the latest on

ticket prices and to purchase tickets visit cheekwood.org.

About Cheekwood Estate & Gardens

With its intact and picturesque vistas, Cheekwood is distinguished as one of the leading Country Place Era estates in the nation. Formerly the family home of Mabel and Leslie Cheek, the 1930s estate, with its 30,000-square-foot Mansion and 55-acres of gardens, today serves the public as a botanical garden, arboretum, and art museum with

furnished period rooms and galleries devoted to American art from the 18th to mid-20th centuries. The property includes 13 distinct gardens including the Blevins Japanese

Garden and the Bracken Foundation Children’s Garden, as well as a 1.5-mile woodland trail featuring outdoor monumental sculpture. Each year, Cheekwood hosts seasonal

festivals including Cheekwood in Bloom, Summertime at Cheekwood, Cheekwood Harvest and Holiday LIGHTS. Cheekwood is listed on the National Register of Historic

Places and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums and nationally as a Level II Arboretum. It is a three-time voted USA Today Top 10 Botanical Garden, in 2024

received a Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, and in 2021 was named by Fodors as one of the 12 Most Beautiful Gardens in the American South. Cheekwood is located eight

miles southwest of downtown Nashville at 1200 Forrest Park Drive. It is open Tuesday through Sunday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., with extended days and hours of operation depending

on the season. Visit cheekwood.org for current hours and to purchase advance tickets

required for admission.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email