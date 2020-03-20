If you are looking to learn a new dance or just keep moving while you are stuck inside, the Hot Country Knights has just the thing. Hot CountryKnights hiked up their jeans for their recently released “Moose Knuckle Shuffle.”

It’s a line dance that has moves to impress.

“Jeans are supposed to be worn high and tight…the way the Knights and guys like Trace and Billy Ray wore them back around the mid 90’s. Tight in all the right places, not down by your calves where these current ‘modern’ guys like Dirk Bradley and Luke Bryan and that tall guy from that girl group Lady Antebellum wear them,” explained lead singer Doug Douglason in a release. “The Knights trademarked the Moose Knuckle, just like we did the mullet, and this video is more like a public service announcement for these guys. If you want to get the girl, hike up your jeans and dance. It’s not rocket science.”

Famous for never giving up on the dream of the ‘90s, the Hot Country Knights are comprised of band leader Douglas (“Doug”) Douglason aka Dierks Bentley, lead bass player Trevor Travis, lead guitarist Marty Ray (“Rayro”) Roburn, keytar/fiddle player Terotej (“Terry”) Dvoraczekynski, steel guitarist Barry Van Ricky and percussionist Monte Montgomery.

Hot Country Knights recently made their Opry Debut reviving a comedic element that has been a longstanding part of the Opry from likes of Little Jimmy Dickens, Minnie Pearl, and others.