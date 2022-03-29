Murfreesboro Muslim Youth (MMY) is all about turning around ignorance and fear into communication and service to the community. But it was not always that way. A little more than ten years ago, as the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro was being built, there was a lot of unrest towards Muslims. Abdou Kittih, one of the founders of the Center, and other parents with ties to it, feared for their children’s safety. They found themselves and their kids pulling away from public life. Then Kittih realized that there will always be hate, but fear is not a good excuse to withdraw.

Kittih decided to work with young people he knew to do good things in the community to show those who were fearful that, as the organization’s annual report explains, “As Muslims and members of the Murfreesboro community, it is our duty to be there for… [others], so much so that our holy scripture, the Quran, continually reminds us to do so no matter the circumstances. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) once said, “That man is not from me who sleeps contently while his neighbor sleeps hungry.”

Beginning with a small group of kids between the age of 12 or 13 and 18 and a few adults, Kittih founded Murfreesboro Muslim Youth in 2015 and became its Executive Director. “It is crucial for us to instill this message of love and community to the next generation of Muslim youth…[so] they continue to lead as one of the fabrics that tie our beautiful community together,” he explained.

MMY is completely managed by volunteers. Each of the programs run by the Center are developed and coordinated by the kids who come up with the idea.

Feeding the hungry is one of their most successful programs. In 2021, they distributed more than 5,000 meals. These meals included food boxes to families in need, 500 Thanksgiving meals, and bi-weekly meals to whomever comes by their new drive-through meal distribution window. The drive-through meal distribution program was created by and is run by a 19-year-old.

One of MMY’s other programs serving their chosen mission to feed the hungry is a food box, called a “Blessing Box,” that sits on the outside of the group’s office space. Anyone who is in need can stop by and take what they need, no questions asked. Or those wishing to help the cause may drop off canned food and dry goods. It is coordinated by a 13-year-old and 16-year-old who built it, check it twice a week, and when supplies run low, it is up to them to find new supplies to replenish it.

Another one of their successes is developing interfaith understanding. More than 200 youth-led activities took place in 2021, including their bi-annual Love Your Neighbor community potluck picnics. The first picnic took place in 2015 in Barfield Park, and a second now takes place on Murfreesboro City Square. Other events include “A Seat at the Table,” which enables members of the community and MMY members to have all kinds of powerful conversations over the course of a year.

MMY has allowed Kittih to share his love of service with kids who are 12 or 13 all the way up to 27. Many of those in their twenties began volunteering in their early teens and have stayed involved. Once youth become connected to the organization, they never want to leave.

A 21-year-old member runs their crisis intervention program, supplying families in need with rent money, transportation, bill payment and whatever else is needed. Roots for Refugees helps to welcome new refugees to the community.

When Kittih started the non-profit, he wanted to get kids connected with other organizations, support their ideas for helping these other organizations, help them shape these ideas and then bring them to life. He also wanted to provide youth interactions, like through twice-weekly tutoring sessions and lots of fun activities.

The organization was built to not just get the kids involved in the community, but to also help them become strong and caring leaders within the community. To complete their mission, the youth members work with a number of other non-profit organizations, including Snow Patrol, Nourish, Journey Home, Domestic Violence Center, and others

Kids get a lot out of the organization. They build new friendships with people not necessarily like them. Kittih tells all of the youth members to “be proud of their clique, but know how to inter-clique.”

“Murfreesboro Muslim Youth has provided me with opportunities to grow and give back to my community in many ways,” said a young participant named Samer. “I feel like I am a better person because of my time with the MMY.”

Another student, Asma, said, “Murfreesboro Muslim Youth opened so many new doors for me. I discovered that I am capable of accomplishing so many things I did not know I was capable [of] through MMY.”

Many attitudes and beliefs in the community towards Muslims have changed for the better in the last 12 years, and Kittih enjoys working with both those who share his faith and those who do not. But there are still some who do not what to work with MMY.

“I encourage people, even If they do not want to be involved with us, to get involved with the community in some way,” said Kittih. “Community volunteering has healing power.”

Learn more at https://www.murfreesboromuslimyouth.org.