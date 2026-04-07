Learn About the Community Foundation of Rutherford County

Philanthropy is the desire to promote the welfare of others, expressed especially by the

generous donation of time, talent or treasure to a great cause. The Community Fund of

Rutherford County (CFRC) was established in 2017 as part of a broader effort to create a

permanent, locally governed source of philanthropy dedicated specifically to meeting

the needs of Rutherford and Cannon Counties. It was initially formed with support and

guidance from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, but it was intentionally

structured to be led by local donors and community leaders, ensuring decisions are

made close to home.

Beginning in 2025, CFRC became an independent Murfreesboro-based organization

focused on building endowments, supporting nonprofits, and connecting charitable

giving directly to organizations addressing the priorities and opportunities within

Rutherford and Cannon Counties.

Community foundations began with the Cleveland Foundation in 1914 to give donors a

locally governed way to support community needs. They grew as communities came to

value permanent, flexible sources of funding with professional management and lasting

impact. The principles set down by the founding organization guide the existence of

CFRC. National organizations like the Council on Foundations have helped spread the

model across the country. Today, there are more than 800 community foundations in

the United States.

CFRC acts as a trusted local steward of charitable giving. Individuals, families or

businesses give through the foundation, which professionally manages and invests

those assets to grow over time. The organization then uses these funds to distribute

grants to a broad range of local charitable organizations addressing the community’s

most pressing needs — including youth development, health services, human services,

and community enrichment.

The organization exists to strengthen Rutherford and Cannon Counties by connecting

charitable resources with community needs—both now and for future generations – and

to create collaborative solutions to identify and addressing the area’s most pressing

needs.

Their goal is to make giving simple, meaningful, and lasting by helping donors support

causes important to them while ensuring those gifts are managed responsibly, and in

alignment with serving the basic needs of nonprofits in this community. At the same

time, CFRC seeks to build a permanent source of philanthropic support through

endowed funds, creating long-term impact across both counties.

Funds are raised through donor relationships, charitable gifts, community events like

their annual CFRC Rodeo, and long-term investment growth. Assets are managed by a

professional investment group—ensuring every gift creates lasting impact across the

community.

Under Internal Revenue Service standards, foundations are generally expected to

distribute at least five percent of their assets annually in support of charitable causes.

CFRC not only meets this requirement but consistently exceeds it. To date, they have

granted more than five times the minimum requirement level each year, reflecting a

strong commitment to putting charitable dollars to work in meaningful and impactful

ways across their service area.

The beauty of trusting CFRC to distribute charitable dollars lies in their discretionary

grant process being compliant with givingmatters.com as a prerequisite. Through this

process, they carefully vet nonprofits to ensure funds are going where they are needed

most. Their team evaluates local organizations and community needs so every dollar

entrusted to them has maximum impact, getting directly into the hands of the nonprofits

needing it most. However, if giving directly to a specific nonprofit best fits a giver’s

philanthropic goals, then CFRC encourages that giver to do that as well.

Six types of funds exist, including unrestricted funds, field of interest funds, scholarship

funds, designated funds, agency endowment funds and donor-advised funds. Most

funds require a $5,000 minimum gift with an annual 1.25% management fee, except the

scholarship fund. The minimum gift for a scholarship fund is $10,000. As per its name,

givers put no restrictions on the use of their donations to unrestricted funds. Field of

interest funds allow contributors to support non-profits in an area of interest like

education or the arts. Scholarship funds help donors provide funds for students to further

their education. Designated funds go to a particular organization, and if the organization

ceases to exist, CFRC will ensure the fund continues to support the donor’s objectives.

Agency endowment funds create long-term funding for a specific non-profit. And Donor-

Advised Funds allow funders to have a say in how the fund is spent.

Getting involved with CFRC means giving, volunteering, serving on a committee,

sponsoring their annual CFRC Rodeo, or attending their annual donor event, Cuisine

and Corks.

Two formal ways to get involved are through their Board of Directors or their Guild —

Friends and Champions of CFRC. Serving on the Board of Directors requires a greater

level of commitment, while the Guild provides opportunities for volunteer engagement

without the responsibilities of board service.

To differentiate themselves from the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, the

CFRC has recently rebranded and created a new website. Please visit their website at

cfrutherford.org to learn more.

Click for More News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email