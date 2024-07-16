Leadership Middle Tennessee Celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement

Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) celebrated the commencement of their Class of 2024 on Tuesday, June 18th at the Adventure Science Center.

The celebration was the culmination of an 11-month program where class members attended a session each month in one of 10 Middle Tennessee counties to gain a greater understanding of critical issues in the region, learning through interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the scenes visits, and experiential adventures.

Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region, including Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.

The 2024 class members are listed below by county.

Cheatham:

Bill Anderson, Nabholz Construction Corporation

Archibold Marowa, Hiscall Inc.

Bill Anderson, Nabholz Construction Corporation Archibold Marowa, Hiscall Inc. Davidson:

Gavin Baxter, JE Dunn Construction

Raquel Beck, Pinnacle Financial Partners

Paige Bernick, Lewis Thomason PC

Phillip Branch, Merrill Lynch

Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company

Harry Perret, The Oak Tree Advisors

Selina Staub, Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Lindsay Youngbauer, Woodmont Investment Counsel

Gavin Baxter, JE Dunn Construction Raquel Beck, Pinnacle Financial Partners Paige Bernick, Lewis Thomason PC Phillip Branch, Merrill Lynch Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company Harry Perret, The Oak Tree Advisors Selina Staub, Vanderbilt University Medical Center Lindsay Youngbauer, Woodmont Investment Counsel Dickson:

Stacey Levine, Healthy Parks Healthy Person

Sommer Pearson, Dickson Arts Council

Stacey Levine, Healthy Parks Healthy Person Sommer Pearson, Dickson Arts Council Maury:

Wesley Bryant, Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC

Michael Franks, TriStar Bank

Travis Growth, Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance

Wesley Bryant, Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC Michael Franks, TriStar Bank Travis Growth, Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance Montgomery:

Curtis Glenn, Clarksville Police Department

Robert Huffman, Nova Technologies

Rylan Kean, Millan Enterprises LLC

Cheryl Lankford, Legends Bank

Erin Yow, Hilldale Christian Child Care Center

Curtis Glenn, Clarksville Police Department Robert Huffman, Nova Technologies Rylan Kean, Millan Enterprises LLC Cheryl Lankford, Legends Bank Erin Yow, Hilldale Christian Child Care Center Robertson:

Mandy Christenson, White House Area Chamber of Commerce

Keifus Malone, Owens Corning

Adele Watts, The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction

Mandy Christenson, White House Area Chamber of Commerce Keifus Malone, Owens Corning Adele Watts, The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction Rutherford:

Colleen Dudley, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee

Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier

Chad Hill, Volunteer State Bank

Janet Kincherlow, Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee

Lori Williams, Middle Tennessee Electric

Colleen Dudley, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier Chad Hill, Volunteer State Bank Janet Kincherlow, Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee Lori Williams, Middle Tennessee Electric Sumner:

John Isbell, Sumner County Government

Wendy Navarro, Navarro Creative Group

Ray Tate, FirstBank

Jordan Woodruff, Cumberland Capital Partners

John Isbell, Sumner County Government Wendy Navarro, Navarro Creative Group Ray Tate, FirstBank Jordan Woodruff, Cumberland Capital Partners Williamson:

A.J. Bahou, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP

Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.

Doris McMillan, New Hope Academy

Jennifer Shepard, InsBank

Kevin Townsel, City of Franklin

A.J. Bahou, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc. Doris McMillan, New Hope Academy Jennifer Shepard, InsBank Kevin Townsel, City of Franklin Wilson:

Chris Crowell, Liberty State Bank

Ray Render, The Office of Congressman John Rose

Lauren Smith, Charis Health Center

Courtney Wheeler, Cumberland University.

At Large: Heather Bay, Direct Flight Solutions LLC.

Members of the 2025 class will be announced in August.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email