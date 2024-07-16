Leadership Middle Tennessee Celebrates Class of 2024 Commencement

Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) celebrated the commencement of their Class of 2024 on Tuesday, June 18th at the Adventure Science Center.
The celebration was the culmination of an 11-month program where class members attended a session each month in one of 10 Middle Tennessee counties to gain a greater understanding of critical issues in the region, learning through interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the scenes visits, and experiential adventures.
Each year, the class is composed of outstanding business and community leaders from the 10-county Middle Tennessee region, including Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties.
The 2024 class members are listed below by county.
- Cheatham:
Bill Anderson, Nabholz Construction Corporation
Archibold Marowa, Hiscall Inc.
- Davidson:
Gavin Baxter, JE Dunn Construction
Raquel Beck, Pinnacle Financial Partners
Paige Bernick, Lewis Thomason PC
Phillip Branch, Merrill Lynch
Suzannah Gills, Turner Construction Company
Harry Perret, The Oak Tree Advisors
Selina Staub, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Lindsay Youngbauer, Woodmont Investment Counsel
- Dickson:
Stacey Levine, Healthy Parks Healthy Person
Sommer Pearson, Dickson Arts Council
- Maury:
Wesley Bryant, Parks, Bryant, & Snyder PLLC
Michael Franks, TriStar Bank
Travis Growth, Maury County Chamber & Economic Alliance
- Montgomery:
Curtis Glenn, Clarksville Police Department
Robert Huffman, Nova Technologies
Rylan Kean, Millan Enterprises LLC
Cheryl Lankford, Legends Bank
Erin Yow, Hilldale Christian Child Care Center
- Robertson:
Mandy Christenson, White House Area Chamber of Commerce
Keifus Malone, Owens Corning
Adele Watts, The Springfield Woolen Mills/Southern States Construction
- Rutherford:
Colleen Dudley, Habitat for Humanity of Tennessee
Charles Frazier, Law Offices of Charles R. Frazier
Chad Hill, Volunteer State Bank
Janet Kincherlow, Martin-Urban League of Middle Tennessee
Lori Williams, Middle Tennessee Electric
- Sumner:
John Isbell, Sumner County Government
Wendy Navarro, Navarro Creative Group
Ray Tate, FirstBank
Jordan Woodruff, Cumberland Capital Partners
- Williamson:
A.J. Bahou, Bradley Arant Boult Cummings LLP
Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.
Doris McMillan, New Hope Academy
Jennifer Shepard, InsBank
Kevin Townsel, City of Franklin
- Wilson:
Chris Crowell, Liberty State Bank
Ray Render, The Office of Congressman John Rose
Lauren Smith, Charis Health Center
Courtney Wheeler, Cumberland University.
At Large: Heather Bay, Direct Flight Solutions LLC.
Members of the 2025 class will be announced in August.
