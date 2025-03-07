Leadership Middle Tennessee Celebrates 25 Years

As part of Leadership Middle Tennessee’s (LMT) 25th anniversary celebration, the organization announced that retired Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Ralph Schulz has been named the 2025 Jack B. Turner Regionalism Award recipient.

“Leadership Middle Tennessee is proud to recognize and honor Ralph Schulz with the Jack B. Turner Regionalism Award,” said LMT Board Chair Leisa Byars. “Over the past 20 years, Ralph’s visionary leadership has made a significant impact on the entire Middle Tennessee region. As we celebrate 25 years of LMT, we also honor Ralph’s remarkable contributions to the growth, development, and prosperity of the entire Middle Tennessee region.”

The Jack B. Turner Regionalism Award recognizes an active alumnus of LMT who exemplifies the organization’s core mission and values. This prestigious award is presented to individuals who have shown exceptional regional leadership and a strong commitment to serving the Middle Tennessee community. Recipients have a proven track record of impactful leadership in the region and consistently support LMT’s initiatives and goals, inspiring others to engage in meaningful service and community development.

Past award recipients include LMT alums Earl Swensson and Deborah Varallo.

Over his nearly 20 years as CEO of the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce, Schulz is known for his significant contributions to the growth of Nashville and his ongoing support of regionalism. He is a member of the LMT class of 2004.

The Jack B. Turner Regionalism Award will be presented at the LMT 25th Anniversary Celebration, Ignite, presented by Middle Tennessee Electric and Tennessee Valley Authority on April 5, 2025. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at leadmt.org/events.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email