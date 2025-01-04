Leadership Middle Tennessee Accepting Applications for the Class of 2026

Leadership Middle Tennessee (LMT) announced that they are accepting applications for the Class of 2026.

LMT, a regional leadership program founded in 2000, brings together outstanding leaders who live and/or work in Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Montgomery, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson, and Wilson counties to study issues affecting Middle Tennessee from a regional perspective and work together to strengthen their collective impact in the region.

The year-long program consists of monthly programs in one of 10 Middle Tennessee counties that include interactive presentations, facilitated dialogue, behind-the scenes visits, and experiential adventures designed to help participants gain a greater understanding of critical issues affecting Middle Tennessee.

The review committee seeks to identify a diverse, dynamic, and well-balanced class of 40 members, with an emphasis on broad representation of sectors, occupations, generations, racial/ethnic/cultural backgrounds, geographic residence, and community interests. Successful applicants are involved in their communities and have demonstrated leadership or potential for leadership in Middle Tennessee.

Applications will be accepted through May 2, 2025, and the program will begin in August 2025 with a two-day opening retreat. Applications can be found here: https://leadmt.org/apply/

