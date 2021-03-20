Travel may be uncertain on many fronts, but the COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive effect on camping because Americans feel it is a safe way to vacation. Last summer camping increased more than expected by the camping industry, and this summer will most likely see another surge.

According to a 2020 Campground Industry Analysis commissioned by the National Parks Service, shipments of Recreational Vehicles (RV) and Park Model Homes, which are mobile tiny homes, increased by double digits over the previous year. The September 2020 Kampgrounds of America (KOA) North American Camping Report also notes the rise in RV camping with half of new RV campers wishing to purchase an RV. Gander RV and Outdoors website notes that somewhere around 355,000 new RVs are sold each year, and many RVers hitting the road this year will be total newbies.

To meet this increase in demand for RVs, Lazydays RV of Nashville has opened a new sales facility on Beasie Road in Murfreesboro off I-24 at exit 80. They provide middle Tennessee residents with high-demand campers, travel trailers, and pop-ups. The 42,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility will be their 11th full-service RV dealership, and the second dealership located in Tennessee.

“We are very excited to enter the rapidly growing Nashville market and expand our presence in Tennessee,” stated Ron Fleming, Lazydays’ Vice President and National General Manager, in a recent press release. “We have built a beautiful facility designed to create a best-in-class experience for our customers. Our Nashville management team is very experienced, and we are confident they will achieve great success in this strong RV market.”

According to the KOA report, “RVs provide the ultimate in personal space for traveling, which makes it no surprise that more than half of all campers (51%) say that they are now more likely to purchase an RV. The primary driver of an RV purchase among campers is concerns over cleanliness while traveling.”

Gen X campers are most likely to purchase an RV (62%), while interest in full-time RVing is highest among millennial campers (36%), says the same report.

There are four levels of RV camper, Class A, which is top of the line, Class B, Class C, and travel trailers. Class level is rated by sleeping accommodations and body chassis. Class A is the top of the line, built on a bus chassis. They run between 26 feet and 45 feet long. A Class B sleeps a smaller number, being compact and built on a truck or van body. And Class C has sleeping located over the cab. A travel trailer is usually pulled by truck.

Lazydays offers Class A RVs, both gas and diesel fuel versions, Class B, Class C, Fifth Wheels which ride up over a truck body, toy haulers, travel trailers, and pop-ups. Lazydays RV of Nashville will carry Grand Design, Coachmen, Thor Motor Coach, Forest River, Tiffin and Winnebago brands. New and used equipment is available.

Since 1976, Lazydays RV has built a reputation for providing an outstanding customer experience with exceptional service excellence and unparalleled product expertise, along with being a preferred place to rest and recharge with other RVers. By offering the largest selection of RV brands from the nation’s leading manufacturers, state-of-the-art service facilities, and thousands of accessories and hard-to-find parts, Lazydays RV provides everything RVers need and want.

Lazydays RV of Nashville

1005 Beasie Road

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Phones: (615) 845-5740

Website: https://www.lazydays.com/

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon until 8:00 p.m.