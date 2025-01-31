Law Enforcement Officers Team Up For Sobriety Checkpoint

Two drivers were charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the DUI checkpoint Jan. 24 on Rutherford Boulevard, said Tennessee Highway Patrol Lt. Shawn Boyd.

THP troopers were joined by Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne and MTSU Police and Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies for the sobriety checkpoint.

A drug recognition expert conducted two evaluations of drivers to determine if they were driving under the influence of drugs.

Other results included charges and citations for:

• Four misdemeanor drug possessions.

• One Failure to appear in court warrant.

• Two improper U-turns.

• One possession of alcohol under age 21.

• Two violations of registration.

• One hands-free violation.

• One driver driving without a license.

