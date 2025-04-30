LaVergne Woman Wanted for 10 Years Arrested in Mt. Juliet

April 30, 2025 – A woman wanted for more than a decade was taken into custody this afternoon after a traffic stop on Pleasant Grove Road led to her arrest.

A vigilant officer with local law enforcement identified a vehicle linked to a person with outstanding warrants. After confirming the driver’s identity, the officer arrested a 45-year-old woman from LaVergne.

Authorities say the woman had two active warrants out of Rutherford County. The first, issued on March 12, 2015, was for a probation violation tied to the sale of a Schedule II drug. The second warrant, dated December 27, 2017, stemmed from her failure to appear in court on original charges of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a revoked license.

She was taken into custody without incident.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email