LaVergne Police Chief Mike Walker Announces Retirement

The City of La Vergne is preparing to bid farewell to its police chief after nearly a decade of service. Chief Mike Walker announced his upcoming retirement at the Thursday night Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshop.

Chief Walker was sworn-in in August of 2011. He was recently retired from the Tennessee Highway Patrol after serving there for 33 years and earning the rank of colonel. His last day will be September 7, 2020.

“My love, care, and devotion to each of you has not diminished, nor will it ever,” says Chief Mike Walker. “The nine years I have spent with you have been some of the best of my life… [this job] has given me the opportunity to work along-side some of the best and most competent law enforcement professionals I have ever known.”

“It breaks my heart to see him go but we all have lives to live and families to love on,” says Mayor Jason Cole. “I wish nothing but the best and will cherish the time we’ve had together over the years.”

“Chief Walker will be greatly missed. He is an outstanding leader and has had a tremendous impact to everyone in the city, including me,” says City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “He has made many needed changes to the Police Department over the years and the city is much better because of it. We will begin the process of choosing an interim chief to lead the department through this transition period.”