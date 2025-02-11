LaVergne Middle School Dance Team Shadows NBA Dancers

Earlier this year, the LaVergne Middle School dance team had the opportunity to shadow the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks dance team.

This collaboration allowed the dancers to gain valuable insights into the world of professional sports entertainment and performance.

The opportunity was part of an exclusive program designed to provide aspiring dancers with real-world exposure to the demands and skills required to perform at the professional level.

During the experience, the LaVergne dancers had the chance to observe behind-the-scenes practices, learn choreography from the Hawks’ dance team, and witness firsthand the preparation that goes into a live game performance. This experience highlights the importance of mentorship and collaboration within the dance community!

