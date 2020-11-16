FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Speeding is a primary contributing factor in this morning’s four-vehicle crash on Murfreesboro Pike near Mt. View Road that claimed the life of one driver.

The deceased, Chevalier Walden, 25, of LaVergne, was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima outbound on Murfreesboro Pike at a high rate of speed when he crested a hill and lost control in a curve. The Altima traveled into oncoming traffic and struck a Chevrolet Impala and a Honda Accord before it was hit on the passenger side by a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck. Walden, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The occupants of the three other vehicles were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no signs of alcohol or drug use by anyone involved.