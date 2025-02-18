LaVergne Lake Elementary Awarded TangerKids Grant for Listen to Learn Project

Tanger Nashville recently awarded LaVergne Lake Elementary a grant from TangerKids Grants program.

The $1,547 grant will allow the school to purchase headphones for English as a second language students. The headphones will allow the students to practice their listening and speaking skills.

In alignment with Tanger’s mission to be good corporate citizens, the TangerKids Grants program supports and serves the future generation by providing almost $200,000 of total funding for special projects, programs and equipment in schools located in the communities we serve nationwide. TangerKids Grants have equipped educational leaders with tools that open doors and inspire students through specialty programs, learning resources and other opportunities.

