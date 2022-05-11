You may see crews of La Vergne Fire and Rescue Department out around town working on fire hydrants. The department does this every spring to flush the water lines hooked up to the fire hydrants. This is a routine measure to make sure the system remains in proper working order.

Residents may notice some changes to their water as a result of the flushing process. There may be temporary discoloration of water in homes near the hydrants being flushed. The discoloration comes from silt and doesn’t affect the safety of the water. If you see discoloration after crews have been working in your neighborhood, just run the cold water in all your faucets for just a few minutes to clear the pipes.

LFRD started hydrant flushing on Monday, May 2, and will continue to flush hydrants through the end of June.