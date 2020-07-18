By PAIGE HOLLOWAY

Rutherford County Schools

LaVergne High School Interact Club won the Rotaract Interact Club of the Year for 2019-2020.

The award is given by Rotaract — which works side-by-side with Rotary Clubs to bring young people and community leaders together — to the club within four states that completes the most volunteer hours, all service projects, member retention and other factors.

Along with winning overall Club of the Year, LaVergne won a four-way speech contest against all other clubs participating at the district level.

LaVergne Interact became the first Smyrna Rotary–sponsored organization to win an award at the district level.

“Every year our goals have been greater, and we have seen success each year with accomplishing these goals,” said Stephanie Black, a member of Smyrna Rotary.

As an organization, Interact Club provides grounds clean-ups two times a year, displays roadway adoption signs throughout the LaVergne area and partners with the city of LaVergne to volunteer for various community organized events.

In order to join the Interact Club, students must maintain at least a 3.5 GPA and complete fifteen volunteer hours per semester.

Sarah Beshara served as club president for two years and worked closely with the Smyrna Rotary Club and LaVergne High School sponsors.

Referring to Beshara as “one incredible individual,” LaVergne assistant Principal Dr. Kyle Nix described the entire club as “an amazing group.”

Col. Glenn Shirley, an instructor at LaVergne and faculty advisor for Interact, said the club flourished under Beshara’s leadership this past year.

“She brings a whole host of skills to the position — leadership, communication, both oral and written, time management, organizational,” said Shirley, who is expecting next year to be even better.

The goal of this organization is to not only make an impact at the high school and surrounding community, but also aims to make an impact on every student involved.

Interact has been a pivotal point in many students’ lives, leading two students to study at Vanderbilt University with each citing the organization as the “meaningful involvement” that fueled their success after graduation.

LaVergne High has worked with this goal of meaningful involvement in mind for three years and intends to keep the club attracting the “best of the best,” according to Shirley.

“[I was] proud. Proud that what was once thought as a lesserschool could be recognized at such a grand level,” said Black, as she looked back over the accomplishments of the past year. “It teaches the kids no matter what your circumstance you can achieve.”