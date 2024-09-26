Lauren Diagle Announces Christmas Tour Stop in Nashville

This December, two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle will close out the year with her annual “The Behold Christmas Tour” in select cities.

This year, Daigle will host three performances – one in the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on December 3rd, one at Texas Trust CU Theatre, and a final show in her hometown of New Orleans.

The beloved tradition, dating back eight years, features some of Daigle’s seasonal favorites from her best-selling Christmas album, Behold: A Christmas Collection. Public on-sale tickets available Friday, September 27th at 10 am local. Tickets will be available at www.laurendaigle.com/tour.

