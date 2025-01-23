Lauren Alaina Shares Baby News

Country artist and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina is expecting her first child.

People Magazine first shared the news of Alaina and her husband, Cam Arnold, expanding their family.

“[I didn’t know] I can love something that I haven’t even really held yet. I feel the baby inside me, and it’s kicking me and doing all of the things. It’s like I was the Grinch or something, and my heart grew,” shared Alaina with People Magazine.

Lauren Alaina released a new song, “Those Kind Of Women,” and its official music video. The new track – produced by hitmaker Joey Moi and penned by Lainey Wilson, Monty Criswell, Derek George and Lynn Hutton – is an ode to her raising and a testament to her loved ones’ faith, belting lyrics like “whatever kinda hell they were goin’ through, Jesus was right there with ’em.”

The news of Alaina’s pregnancy is revealed at the end of the video. Watch the video below.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email