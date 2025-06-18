Lauren Alaina Announces Baby News

Lauren Alaina and husband Cam Arnold announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Beni Doll Arnold. Their daughter arrived on Wednesday, June 11th Lauren shared on social media about Beni’s arrival stating, “The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn’t even knew existed were unlocked at 8:44 AM when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same,” Alaina writes. “You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection. We are honored God chose us to be your parents. Thank you to everyone for all the love, prayers and support for our precious daughter.”

A touchingly autobiographical new song, “Heaven Sent” was released today in honor of Beni. Co-written by Alaina, labelmate HARDY and Ben Johnson, the song reflects the Grand Ole Opry member’s newest chapter of first-time motherhood and the purpose a new life can bring to a family after losing a loved one. The song, highlighting Alaina’s “soulful, expressive vocal” (American Songwriter), was written within weeks of her beloved father’s passing, coupled with finding out she was expecting.

Take a listen here.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email