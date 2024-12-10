Laundry Room Catches Fire at Murfreesboro Apartment Complex

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a fire in the laundry room of The Dempsey Apartments, located on Crossway Avenue, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Monday night.

The first arriving fire company swiftly extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to the apartment above. Additional units thoroughly searched the building and established a reliable water supply.

Although the laundry room sustained significant fire and smoke damage, no injuries or displacements were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.

