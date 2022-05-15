By GRAYSON LEE MAXWELL

Rutherford County Schools

With many students preparing to take or recently taking the ACT, many parents may be wondering what they can do to help their student achieve the best score possible. Also, high scores may give students a significantly higher scholarship payout — but what is high enough?

In the latest episode of RCS’ podcast, Beyond the Classroom, James Evans and Grayson Maxwell breakdown the topic, speaking with RCS Secondary Coordinator Kay Martin, MTSU’s admission’s director, and an RCS senior who recently achieved a perfect 36 on the ACT.

The podcast — including past episodes — is available now on all major podcasting platforms.

Listen now on:

Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/…/time-to-scrap/id1612313782…

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/572EgIk4OVLcaZOC36tQlC

Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/…/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vc…