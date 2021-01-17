Late Night Fire Displaces Six on Valley Bend Road

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR) officials say a total of six people were displaced from their Valley Bend Road home after a fire occurred shortly after 10:30 Friday night.

“Only four of the six were home at the time the fire broke out,” explained RCFR Lieutenant/Assistant Fire Marshal Joshua Sanders.

Crews from RCFR, Almaville Volunteer Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services responded.

Fire crews made a defensive attack on the home and extinguished the blaze.

Fortunately, the four residents received very minor injuries to include hair-singeing and a minimal amount of smoke inhalation.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.

According to Sanders, the fire is still under investigation at this time, but appears to be accidental.

More information will be released as it becomes available.