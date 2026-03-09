Late-Night Arrest After Suspicious Vehicle Stops Behind Police Department

A suspicious vehicle parked behind a police facility in La Vergne early Sunday morning led to a tense situation that ended with an arrest and multiple charges.

According to the La Vergne Police Department, officers were alerted around 1:51 a.m. on March 8 when an officer radioed that a vehicle had pulled behind the police department and stopped in the grass in a restricted area. Officers responded to the rear of the building to investigate.

When they arrived, officers found a black truck parked in the grass. Police say the driver began flashing the vehicle’s bright lights toward officers and revving the engine, which created a potentially dangerous situation and limited officers’ visibility.

Officers gave loud verbal commands while positioning themselves throughout the parking lot. At one point, the driver turned off the vehicle’s lights, allowing officers to see inside the truck. Police reported the vehicle appeared to have only one occupant, who seemed to be holding an object in his hand before ducking down toward the driver’s seat area.

Because of the driver’s actions and movements, officers said they were concerned for their safety as they continued giving commands and maintaining their positions.

The suspect was eventually taken into custody. Fire and EMS crews responded to the police department to medically evaluate him.

During a search of the truck, officers said they found a loaded firearm under the driver’s seat, open containers of alcohol, and a THC vape device.

Investigators also determined the driver had intentionally struck another vehicle on Murfreesboro Road before arriving behind the police department and fleeing the scene.

No officers or community members were injured during the incident.

The suspect faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a first responder, aggravated assault, reckless aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, possession of a handgun while under the influence, simple possession or casual exchange, DUI first offense, and an implied consent violation. Police said officers handled the situation with professionalism and safely brought the encounter to an end.

