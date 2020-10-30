The Blackman Blaze traveled to face off against Cookeville in the final matchup of the regular season. The Blaze came into tonight after winning their last two contests against Rockvale and Siegel.

Blackman used their momentum from the previous two weeks to propel them for a third victory tonight. They beat Cookeville 23-20 to improve to 4-5.

Blackman struck first with a long touchdown to go up 7-0. Cookeville responded with a touchdown drive of their own to tie things up at 7.

Then in the second quarter, Cookeville would intercept a Blackman pass and return it for a touchdown to take a lead at 14-7.

In the third quarter, the Blackman Blaze tied things up with a touchdown pass to Lark. It was 14-14 at the end of the third and this game would be decided in the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Drew Beam connected with Lark again. The Blaze missed the PAT though making the lead 20-14. Cookeville responded with a touchdown of their own from Sides from seven yards out. They retook the lead 21-20.

Blackman had the ball with under four minutes remaining. They drove down the field and attempted a twenty-four yard field goal. Satterfield connected on the field goal and Blackman took back the lead 23-20.

Cookeville had a chance to either tie or take the lead, however the Blaze stopped them on fourth down. They took a knee and ran out the rest of the clock.

