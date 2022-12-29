Last Minute NYE Ideas in Nashville

If you are looking to ring in the new year with a celebration, we’ve found some places in Nashville.
1Shiners NYE at Woolworth Theatre
223 Rep. John Lewis Way N.
8:30 pm
Join the Shiner family for this special edition of their family reunion. This over the top cirque meets comedy show is just what you need to start off your New Year the right way. Enjoy a 3 hour open bar with ticket purchase as well as access to The Twisted Wool Ultra Lounge (located downstairs at the Woolworth Theatre) after party. Hosted by reality stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor! This event is 21+.
Buy tickets here. VIP Tables and Packages Available at 615.445.7400 ext 101
2Redneck Riviera
208 Broadway, Nashvillle
The party starts at 9:00 pm at Redneck Riviera.
NYE Party General Admission – $300 Includes: Express Entry to the venue, entry fee, Access to private party on our second floor, three hour open bar package (domestic beer and well liquor only) party favors, champagne toast or Redneck Riviera Whiskey Shot and commemorative VIP Lanyard autographed by John Rich.
Ultimate VIP Table for 4 Guests (SOLD OUT) – $2000 Includes: VIP table for four by the stage, express Entry to the venue, entry fee, Access to private party on our second floor, three hour open bar package (domestic beer and well liquor only) party favors, champagne toast or Redneck Riviera Whiskey Shot and commemorative VIP Lanyard autographed by John Rich.
Ultimate VIP Table for 6 Guests (SOLD OUT) – $3000 Includes: VIP table for six by the stage, express Entry to the venue, entry fee, Access to private party on our second floor, three hour open bar package (domestic beer and well liquor only) party favors, champagne toast or Redneck Riviera Whiskey Shot and commemorative VIP Lanyard autographed by John Rich.
Buy tickets here.
3Waymore’s Guest House and Casual Club
811 Main St., Nashville
New Year’s Eve:
There’s no party like an East Nashville party. Sip Mionetto Prosecco ($40) or Domaine Carneros Sparkling ($95) in the lobby bar with the eastside crowd. To curb the late-night snack urges, Frothy Monkey is providing savory popcorn cones and sweet custom cookies for purchase.
Looking to extend the festivities? Book a night at Waymore’s using promo code WAYMORESWINTER for a special holiday rate, two drinks of choice at the bar, complimentary valet parking and late check-out the following day. Guests staying overnight can indulge in charcuterie kits, warm pretzels, and chips and salsa in-room for an additional charge.
Find details here.
4The Listening Room
618 4th Avenue South, Nashville
Start your New Year’s Eve with dinner at one of Nashville’s most sought-after music venues, The Listening Room. For New Year’s Eve, The Listening room welcomes guests to enjoy their menu of barbeque treats like Smoked Wings and Smoked BBQ Platter while enjoying the sounds of some of the best singer-songwriters in town. The Listening Room will offer seating at 6pm and 8:30pm
Find reservations here.
5Dream Hotel
210 4th Avenue, North, Nashville
Feel like a VIP ringing in the New Year at Stateside Kitchen. The restaurant in the Dream Hotel Nashville is giving guests an evening opulence, starting the night with an open bar, mouthwatering passed hors d’oeuvres, live music from Emerald Empire, Champagne toasts and a spirited balloon drop at midnight. Tickets are required. VIP tables are available with an upgraded menu and elevated drink options.
Find details here.
6Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan
301 Union St, Nashville
Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan’s newly opened bar and restaurant is celebrating the end of 2022 with its New Year’s Eve Barn Burner. Guests will be transported to the golden years of country music with vibrant colored seating and vintage decor while DJ PoBoy is spinning country hits from the 60’s and 70’s. The evening will start with passed appetizers from 9pm to 10pm with a cash bar available so guests can sip on craft cocktails, including I Walk The Line or Big Dreams and Fade Jeans. Hotel Indigo at The Countrypolitan will offer guests a Champagne toast at midnight and party favors!
Find details here.
7Skydeck at Fifth + Broadway
5055 Broadway, Nashville
Skydeck on Broadway, the expansive rooftop bar and entertainment venue at Assembly Food Hall, will host its second annual Skydeck New Year’s Eve party on Saturday, Dec. 31. Skydeck guests will “Reign in 2023” with the national headliner Lost Kings on downtown Nashville’s largest rooftop.
Skydeck on Broadway is offering a glamorous Nashville New Year’s Eve experience with a night full of high-energy mixes by Lost Kings, Segø, Cisco and DJ Dirty Darren. Doors will open at 8 p.m. CST, and there are two different ticket packages guests can choose from:
General Admission – $250: Includes beer, seltzer, well drinks, access to glitter bar, photo opportunities and a champagne toast. VIP Mezzanine – $325: Includes heavy appetizers, beer, seltzer, well drinks, access to glitter bar, photo opportunities and a champagne toast.
Find details here
8House of Cards
119 3rd Avenue South, Nashville
House of Cards is hosting a black and white themed party with both drink and dessert specials.House of Cards celebrates the art of magic, classic American cuisine and fine hand-crafted cocktails under one roof. Guests are encouraged to explore the dining room to enjoy the rare collections and be entertained by some of America’s top magicians who are stationed throughout the venue to provide mind boggling illusions and tricks all evening long.
Find details here.