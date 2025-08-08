Last Chance: Williamson County Fair Ends This Weekend

It’s your last chance to check out the Williamson County Fair. The fair runs through August 9, 2025. Held at the Williamson County AgExpo Park (4215 Long Lane, Franklin), this year’s fair includes a variety of family-friendly shows, competitions, food and the always popular midway featuring rides for all ages.

The mission of the fair is to provide a family-friendly event, promoting agriculture, bringing communities together and celebrating the traditions of Williamson County.

FAIR HOURS

Friday: Gate Open at 6:00 pm

Building Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Saturday: Gates Open at 10:00 am

Building Hours: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at Midnight

Sunday: Gates Open at Noon

Building Hours: 12:00 noon – 10:00 p.m.

Midway: Closes at 11:00 p.m.

SPECIAL ADMISSION/DISCOUNT

Saturday, August 9 – “Patriot Day”

Presented by Buerger, Moseley & Carson, PLC

Regular Price Admission – Gates open at 10 am

ALL active and retired military individuals admitted FREE with military ID.

More information can be found at www.williamsoncountyfair.org. The AgExpo Park is located at 4215 Long Lane, Franklin, Tennessee, 37064.

EXHIBITS & ATTRACTIONS

There’s something for everyone at the Fair. You can see exhibits like Little 1s Farming, The Chick Hatchery and the Historic Village (just to name a few), as well as see performers like ventriloquist Kevin Horner, Lady Houdini and Extreme Illusions & Escapes.

See the complete schedule here.

MIDWAY

Advance Midway Ride Hand Stamps

Advance discounted ride hand stamps will be available for purchase through July 31st ONLY.

Tickets are date specific so be sure to purchase for the day you plan to attend. Not redeemable for cash; cannot be combined with any other offer. Advance Midway ride purchases can be redeemed for hand stamp after entering the fair. To purchase CLICK HERE.

Midway Hours Friday – 6:00 pm to Midnight

Saturday – 10:00 am to Midnight

Sunday – 12:00 Noon to 11:00 pm

Regular Ticket Prices

Single coupon – $1.25

21 coupons – $20 (SAVE $6.25)

55 coupons – $50 (SAVE $18.75)

120 coupons – $100 (SAVE $50.00)

*All rides require more than one (1) coupon each

Daily Ride Specials

