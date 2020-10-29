Today, Oct 29, is the last day registered voters can participate in early voting. In Rutherford County, there are 8 early voting sites (listed below).
What:
This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election
Click here for Sample Ballots.
Early Voting Information:
- Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.
- All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail
must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot. Reminders
- Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)
- Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)
Early Voting Locations:
Rutherford County Election Office
1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro
Murfreesboro SportsCom
2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro
Rutherford County Election Commission Annex
426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro
Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion
315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro
Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors
311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro
Smyrna City Hall
315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna
Smyrna First Free Methodist Church
1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna
World Outreach Church (Leadership Park)
1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro
LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building
5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne
Hours
Monday – Friday
Election Commission Office
7:00 am – 7:00 pm
All Other Locations
9:00 am – 6:00 pm
For those who do not early vote, Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. For Election Day information, click here.