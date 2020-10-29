Today, Oct 29, is the last day registered voters can participate in early voting. In Rutherford County, there are 8 early voting sites (listed below).

What:

This is the Federal/State General (Presidential) Election & LaVergne, Smyrna and Eagleville Municipal Election

Click here for Sample Ballots.

Early Voting Information:

Early voting is open to any registered voter in the county. Any registered voter may vote at any one of the eight early voting sites within the county regardless of their actual place of residence.

All voters must present a Tennessee or Federal issued identification (even if expired) bearing the voters’ name and photo unless excluded under certain provisions of the law. (T.C.A. §2-7-112 (a)). First time voters who registered online or by mail

must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot. Reminders

must show proof of residential address before casting a ballot. Reminders Voters who have moved less than (90) days before the date of a Federal/State primary or General Election to another place inside Tennessee but outside the county where the voter is registered may vote in the polling place where the voter is registered. (T.C.A. 2-7-115)

Voters must be registered in their county of residence no later than (30) days before Election Day in order to vote. (T.C.A. 2-2-109)

Early Voting Locations:

Rutherford County Election Office

1 South Public Square | Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro SportsCom

2310 Memorial Blvd | Murfreesboro

Rutherford County Election Commission Annex

426 E Vine Street | Murfreesboro

Lane Agri-Park Livestock Pavilion

315 John R. Rice Blvd | Murfreesboro

Middle Tennessee Assoc of Realtors

311 Butler Drive | Murfreesboro

Smyrna City Hall

315 S Lowry Street | Smyrna

Smyrna First Free Methodist Church

1004 Hazelwood Drive, Smyrna

World Outreach Church (Leadership Park)

1921 New Salem Hwy | Murfreesboro

LaVergne Multi-Purpose Building

5093 Murfreesboro Rd | Lavergne

Hours

Monday – Friday

Election Commission Office

7:00 am – 7:00 pm

All Other Locations

9:00 am – 6:00 pm

For those who do not early vote, Election Day is Tuesday, November 3. For Election Day information, click here.