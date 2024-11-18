Last Chance to Support Murfreesboro Schools Backpack Food Program

The last day to donate to the Murfreesboro City Schools Backpack Food Program is Wednesday, November 20th. This food drive provides essential, easy-to-access meals and snacks for children in need.

Suggested donation items include individual-sized portions of:

– Cereal cups

– Fruit cups or applesauce

– Granola bars

– Cheese or peanut butter crackers

– Small packs of nuts or trail mix

– Shelf-stable milk cartons

– Pop-top canned soups, pasta, or meals

– Single-serve mac and cheese cups

– Raisins or dried fruit packs

– Juice boxes or pouches

Donations can be dropped off at any MFRD Fire Station, the Fire Administration office, or the Fire Marshal’s Office at 2140 N. Thompson Lane.

For questions, call the Fire Marshal’s Office at 615-893-1422.

Help make a difference in the lives of children in the community!

