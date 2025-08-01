Last Chance to Enter United Communications’ Summer Streaming Giveaway!

United Communications, Middle Tennessee’s premier telecommunications company, is offering local residents the opportunity to win big this summer with their Summer Streaming Giveaway.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity, enter “Streaming Now: The Ultimate Summer Giveaway” for a chance to win one of three premium entertainment bundles designed to elevate your home streaming experience, just in time for the back-to-school season or a relaxed summer evening at home.

Learn more about United Communications and their exciting giveaway:

Why United Communications Stands Out

At United Communications, it’s not just about providing internet service—it’s about delivering reliability, speed, and local service you can count on. As the largest locally-based fiber provider in Middle Tennessee, United serves both rural and suburban communities with cutting-edge technology and award-winning customer care.

Whether you’re working from home, helping kids with online learning, streaming your favorite shows, or managing a smart home, United’s services are designed to support your lifestyle—now and into the future.

Giveaway Prizes Designed for Today’s Digital Homes

First Place | Approx. $3,230 Value

LG 65″ OLED evo 4K TV

Dolby Atmos soundbar

Apple TV 4K (64 GB)

$100 Hulu gift card

$100 DoorDash gift card

Second Place | $628 Value

Apple TV 4K (64 GB)

Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar

Third Place | $129 Value

Apple TV 4K (64 GB)

These thoughtfully curated prizes enhance how you enjoy entertainment at home—powered best by a strong and stable internet connection. Enter the giveaway now!

United Communications’ Summer Giveaway is Easy to Enter

To enter for a chance to win, simply complete the form online by the deadline. No purchase is required. Limit one entry per person. Participants must be 18 or older and reside in a county currently served by United Communications.

Submit Your Entry

Winners will be contacted by August 12.

A Company Committed to Connection

United Communications is known for more than just fast internet. As a subsidiary of Middle Tennessee Electric, United reinvests in the communities it serves. From deploying over 4,800 miles of fiber to launching initiatives like Project UNITE, the company continues to close the digital divide for rural Tennessee while delivering top-tier service to growing neighborhoods.

Recent honors include:

Gold Stevie Award for Customer Service (2024, 2025)

Best Places to Work (2023, 2024)

BBB Torch Award for Ethics

Top 100 Fiber-to-the-Home Leader Nationwide

United’s 8 Gig fiber plans are among the fastest residential options available, supporting multiple users and devices with ease.

Don’t Miss Out with Middle Tennessee’s Top Choice for Fiber Internet

If you’re looking for a better internet experience—and a chance to upgrade your home streaming setup—now is the time to act. United Communications is offering more than just great prizes. They’re offering a better connection to what matters.

Submit your entry before August 10 at united.net or call 931-364-2227 to learn more.

