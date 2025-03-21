Last Chance: Crumbl’s St. Patrick’s Day 6-for-4 Special Ends Soon

Crumbl is feeling lucky this St. Patrick’s Day season by introducing a new dessert and offering a rare 6-for-4 promotion. The newest dessert on Crumbl’s rotating menu screams green, making it the perfect pairing for the holiday. During Luck Week, customers can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day all week long with 6 treats for the price of 4.

The Chocolate Mint Cake ft. Andes® features two layers of rich, moist dark chocolate cake stacked with semi-sweet chocolate ganache, luscious mint cream cheese frosting, and is sprinkled with smooth Andes® Crème De Menthe Candy Pieces. Another option for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration is the Mallow Creme ft. Lucky Charms® cookie, which will also be available March 17 to March 22, 2025.

Customers can chase the end of the rainbow to their local Crumbl store to take advantage of 6 desserts for the price of 4 – which means having a few extra treats to share with loved ones. Given Crumbl’s mission to bring friends and family together over the best desserts, this was an easy decision to make St. Patrick’s Day week even luckier!

Make sure you have the Crumbl app downloaded on your device to take advantage of this exclusive weeklong promotion. Crumbl fans can also claim a limited-edition St. Patrick’s Day themed sticker from their local Crumbl starting on March 10, while supplies last.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email