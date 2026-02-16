Monday, February 16, 2026
Largest Living Pigeon Species Arrives at Nashville Zoo

Photo: Nashville Zoo

A new “royal” resident has arrived at Nashville Zoo.

The zoo announced the addition of a Victoria crowned pigeon, now on display inside the Aviary in Unseen New World. Known as the largest living pigeon species, the bird is named in honor of Queen Victoria.

Victoria crowned pigeons are native to the lowland and swamp forests of New Guinea and are recognized for their striking blue plumage and elegant, fan-shaped crest.

Guests can now visit the aviary to see the new arrival up close.

