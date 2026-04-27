Laredo Taco Company Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with BOGO Burritos

7-Eleven is bringing big Tex-Mex energy to Cinco de Mayo 2026 with a lineup of limited-time deals and new menu items at Laredo Taco Company® restaurants inside participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway®, and Stripes® stores nationwide on May 5, 2026. From BOGO burritos to a brand-new Walking Taco, the celebrations are on. More Eat & Drink News

What Is Laredo Taco Company Offering for Cinco de Mayo?

Laredo Taco Company restaurants are serving up made-to-order Tex-Mex favorites all day on May 5. The holiday menu covers everything from shareable catering spreads to handheld snacks, making it a convenient stop whether you’re feeding a crowd or just yourself.

Here’s what’s available at participating locations:

BOGO Free Burritos: Buy one burrito, get one free all day. Each burrito includes rice, refried beans, shredded cheese and a choice of protein and toppings, all wrapped in a warm extra-large flour tortilla.

$6 Walking Taco: A new limited-time item featuring seasoned ground beef, creamy queso, pico de gallo and crunchy Doritos, served right in the chip bag for an easy on-the-go snack.

$3 Frozen Margaritas: Wine-based frozen margaritas available in Classic Lime, Strawberry or Strawberry Lime Swirl. Small sizes start at $3, with larger options available, including $10 half-gallon servings.

$3 Off Beer: 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® members save $3 on select beers at participating stores, including Modelo Especial, Pacifico Clara and Coronita Extra.

Can You Cater Cinco de Mayo Through Laredo Taco Company?

Yes. Laredo Taco Company restaurants are offering catering through ezCater at participating locations. Taco bar options are available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, designed to accommodate groups of any size. Every order comes with chips, queso and a variety of salsas.

What Cinco de Mayo Snacks and Drinks Does 7-Eleven Have?

Beyond the Laredo Taco Company menu, 7-Eleven stores are stocking up on festive snacks and bakery items for the holiday. The 7-Select™ Spicy Guacamole Tortilla Chips bring the heat, while two Mantecadas or Conchas in chocolate or vanilla are available for $3. Those bakery items are part of Selección 7™, 7-Eleven’s new Hispanic-inspired bakery brand.

Party-ready favorites like snacks, chips, Big Gulp® drinks and energy drinks including Monster and Red Bull can also be ordered for delivery through the 7NOW® Delivery app.

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