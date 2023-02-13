Lang Wiseman to be Honored at SEC Basketball Tournament

From UTSports.com

Former Academic All-American Lang Wiseman has been selected as Tennessee’s SEC Basketball Legend and will represent the Volunteers at the SEC Tournament next month in Nashville.

Wiseman was set to be honored as Tennessee’s legend in 2020, but that year’s SEC Tournament was canceled abruptly due to the global COVID pandemic.

Wiseman starred as a guard under Vols head coach Wade Houston from 1989-93. A native of Arlington, Tennessee, Wiseman finished his career as the program’s No. 24 all-time leading scorer, with 1,156 points, and now ranks 43rd on Tennessee’s career scoring list.

A fantastic backcourt complement to the great Allan Houston, Wiseman averaged 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 123 career games. Wiseman logged 82 starts and shot .435 from the field and .358 from 3-point range during his career.

As a sophomore in 1990-91, he averaged a career-best 13.2 points and 3.2 assists while earning 30 starts and playing 30.1 minutes per game. He led the Vols in steals as both his sophomore and junior seasons.

Also a standout academically, he stands as the most decorated scholar athlete in Tennessee basketball history. He earned third-team Academic All-America honors in 1991, followed by second-team status in 1992 and first-team laurels in 1993.

Wiseman also was the Anson Mount National Scholar-Athlete of the Year and the H. Boyd McWhorter SEC Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year in 1993.

He received a bachelor’s degree in business from Tennessee and then earned a law degree from Harvard Law School, where he graduated cum laude.

A former member of the UT Board of Trustees, Wiseman also previously served his home state as Deputy to the Governor and Chief Counsel.