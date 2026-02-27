Lanes, Trains and Automobiles Closes in Murfreesboro

A longtime family entertainment destination in Murfreesboro is preparing to close its doors following a change in property ownership.

Lanes, Trains and Automobiles announced it will shut down its current location after more than 15 years in the community. The closure comes after the building’s owner decided to sell the property, with the new owner planning to occupy the space. Business leaders said the decision to end operations at the site was reached through a mutual agreement as the transition moves forward.

The final day of operations will be April 4, 2026. The business will continue normal operating hours until that date.

Since opening, the entertainment center has served as a gathering place for families, friends, and guests of all ages. Over the years, it has become a familiar spot for celebrations, outings, and community events.

Company representatives expressed gratitude for the support shown by the Murfreesboro community, as well as appreciation for employees, guests, and partners who contributed to the business’s longevity. While operations at the current site are ending, the organization said it is thankful for the relationships and memories built over the past decade and a half.

Updates and additional information will be shared through the company’s social media channels.

