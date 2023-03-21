Lanes Now Open After Injury Crash on I-24 in Rutherford County

UPDATE: Lanes now open
A crash with injuries caused two lanes to be blocked on Interstate 24 near the Sam Ridley Parkway exit towards Nashville.
An alternate route will be U.S. Hwy. 41 (Nashville Highway).
First responders are on the scene.
All lanes are open! https://t.co/oy3M3dlvNZ
— THPNashville (@THPNashville) March 21, 2023
We thank you for being patient while the wreckage is cleared. pic.twitter.com/XoJEYdjefu
— RCTNSheriff (@RCTNSheriff) March 21, 2023