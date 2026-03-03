Lane Closures Scheduled At BNA For New Rental Car Facility

Drivers at Nashville International Airport (BNA®) should expect overnight lane closures this week as initial work begins on the airport’s new, larger rental car facility and parking garage.

The airport announced that single-lane closures will take place on Terminal Drive, BNA Park Drive, and the entrance and exit to Terminal Lot A on the nights of March 3 and March 4. Terminal Lot A will remain accessible at all times, and only one lane will be closed at a time.

The construction is part of BNA’s New Horizon expansion program, which aims to improve airport infrastructure and passenger experience. Officials are urging drivers to watch for work zones and follow posted signage to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.

For more information about the New Horizon program, visit BNANewHorizon.com.

