Lane Closures Happening July 17 at BNA for Restriping

From Midnight to 4:00 a.m. on July 17th, there will be a temporary closure of the Arrival and Departure lanes at the Terminal approach.

This short closure is necessary to allow crews to add temporary lane markings, ultimately creating two dedicated lanes each for Arrivals and Departures.

During this window, all traffic will be routed to the Hotel/Valet lanes and directed to the Ground Transportation Center (GTC). Passengers waiting to be picked up will also be directed to the GTC.

The brief lane closure allows for the creation of two dedicated lanes for Arrivals and Departures. Please plan ahead and follow detour signage. Thank you for your patience. Safe travels!

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email