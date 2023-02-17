Lane Closures and Road Construction February 17 – 22, 2023

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES

February 16 – 22, 2023

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

On-call sign repair/replace

 MM 40 – 45, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane

closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous

closure each night.

 MM 51 – 53, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating single/double-right and left lane

closure as needed on I-24 EB for the installation of extruded panel signs. Not all one continuous

closure each night

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to

Murfreesboro (Phase 2)

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot

DMS signs.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Construction and Bridge repair

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures in both directions to install barrier

rail on the outside shoulder

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 Daily, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks for blasting operations. Blasts are

tentatively scheduled for 2/17, 2/21, and 2/22.

On-call sign repair/replace

Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m.

 MM 210 – 209, There will be alternating double/triple-right and left lane closure as needed on I-40

WB for the installation of a extruded panel sign.

 MM 211 – 214, There will be alternating double right and left lane closure as needed on I-40 EB for

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

the installation of a extruded panel sign.

DICKSON / WILLIAMSON / CHEATHAM / DAVIDSON COUNTIES I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in

Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County

 Daily, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., There will be temporary daytime shoulder closure in both directions for

trenching and boring operations at various locations throughout the project limits.

WILSON COUNTY I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Sparta Pike to the Smith County Line

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from Sparta Pike

to Smith Co. Line to refresh pavement marking lines (MM 239 – 250)

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

On-call sign repair/replace

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a triple-left lane closure on I-65 SB for the instillation of an

extruded panel sign. (MM 81 – 80)

 MM 82, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB and WB from

Sparta Pike to Smith Co. Line to refresh pavement marking lines

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65 / SR 254

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit

ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254 (OHB) in both directions for

grading and signal work. Two lanes will remain open in each direction.

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB & SB to set beams at

Bridge 6 over the Red River, one lane will remain open at all times.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m. There will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway

maintenance, one lane will remain open at all times.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

The installation of interchange lighting and signals at the I-840/Veteran's Parkway interchange and

the widening of the I-840 WB exit ramp to Veterans.

 2/22, 1 a.m. – 5 a.m., The entrance ramp from Veteran's Parkway to I-840 EB will be closed in order

to place equipment to pour high mast light pole foundation.

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 2/18 – 2/19, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., There will be rolling roadblocks on I-840 in both directions to set

beams for overpass bridge at Jefferson Pike.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

Replacement of Broadway Bridge

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

 Continuous: A permanent traffic switch on SR 1 (Broadway) between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave S for

bridge demolition reduces the bridge down to 2 lanes in each direction and a single pedestrian

path across the bridge.

 Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., excluding weekends, There will be a double right lane closure on SR-1

(Broadway) WB between 10th Ave S and 12th Ave to begin demolition.

DAVIDSON COUNTY, SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Pkwy.) –

Piedmont Move Prior

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike

in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation

of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue will be closed

and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will closed. Kings Lane will be closed.

Flaggers will be utilized.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the

Donelson Pike interchange

 2/20 – 2/22, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on Donelson Pk for utility relocation work.

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 265

The improvement of the intersection on SR 45 (Old Hickory Blvd) at SR 265 (Central Pike), including

grading, drainage, paving, retaining wall and signals.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a lane closure on the N side of Central Pike Avenue at the

intersection of Central Pike and Old Hickory Blvd. WB for saw cutting, sidewalk, retaining wall and

curb & gutter installation.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls.

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Temporary Lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage

installation.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

LPLM: Town of Smyrna Street Scapes on SR-1

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures for construction activities.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

The grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals and paving on SR-99 (New Salem Hwy)

from near I-24 to SR-96 (Old Fort Pkwy)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

Industrial Blvd will be closed on 2/17-2/19 for utility line crossing.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

The grading, drainage, construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, signals, and paving on

SR-266 (Jefferson Pike) from SR-102 (LM 5.0) to E. of I-840 (LM 9).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for construction activities.

TDOT Region 3 • 6601 Centennial Boulevard • Nashville, Tennessee 37243

Tel: 615-741-7446 • Cell: 615-961-6717 • Email: Rebekah.Hammonds@tn.gov

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 6

Grading, drainage and paving work on SR 6 (Franklin Road) from south of Moore's Lane (LM 15.93) to

Concord Road (18.53) – (mm 15.93 – 18.53)

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures in place for final striping.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 96

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and signals on SR 96 from east of Arno Rd (LM 14.72) to SR

252 (Wilson Pk) (LM 20.62).

 Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures and brief stoppages of traffic for traffic control

and grading operations.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Pothole Patching will be conducted daily from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on the following roads:

 Davidson Co. SR 100

 Davidson co. SR 106

 Davidson Co. SR 171

 Davidson Co. SR 551

 Davidson Co. SR 254

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Hazmat Mitigation

 2/21, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m. EB Right lane closure for Hazmat Mitigation from a truck crash (MM 19)

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

Crash Cleanup

 2/15, 6 p.m. – 12 a.m., Dad's Wrecker Service will be closing the left lane for the