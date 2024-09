Temporary lane closures for inbound traffic will occur September 16-20 from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This is necessary to allow construction crews to grind the asphalt in preparation for the final paving on Terminal Drive.​

​

To accommodate this work, traffic flow will be temporarily adjusted from the BNA Monument at Exit 216A up to the Terminal Approach.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email