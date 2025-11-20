Lainey Wilson Takes Home Top Honor as 2025 Entertainer of the Year at CMA Awards

The 59th Annual CMA Awards,” which aired live on ABC, lit up Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena tonight, delivering show-stopping performances, bold collaborations and tributes, and defining moments that celebrated excellence across the genre. With Country superstar Lainey Wilson at the helm, the evening showcased the very best of Country Music, honoring both today’s hitmakers and the legends who paved the way.

Lainey Wilson earned the night’s top honor, CMA Entertainer of the Year, while Zach Top took home his first CMA Award for New Artist of the Year. Riley Green, Ella Langley and Lainey Wilson also emerged as the night’s leading winners, each taking home three awards. Additionally, Brooks & Dunn now hold the record for the most CMA Award wins of all time, with 20 total.

The show opened with an unforgettable choreographed musical monologue from Lainey Wilson, who brought audiences to their feet with a high-energy medley honoring Country favorites past and present. Lainey Wilson surprised several artists in the crowd with tributes to their hits — including Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn, Langley, Gretchen Wilson, Lady A, Miranda Lambert and Shaboozey — before joining Little Big Town and Keith Urban for special duets.

The night brought a mix of full-scale, high-energy productions and stripped-down, heartfelt moments, with solo performances from Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Riley Green, Langley, Megan Moroney, Old Dominion, The Red Clay Strays, Stapleton, Top, Tucker Wetmore, Lainey Wilson and Stephen Wilson Jr. Collaborations delivered the kind of memorable, unexpected moments only seen on the CMA Awards stage, including BigXthaPlug with Combs, Shaboozey and Stephen Wilson Jr., and Lambert with Stapleton.

Kenny Chesney performed a two-song medley of his hits “American Kids” and “When the Sun Goes Down” in celebration of his 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame induction, following a brief recognition of fellow inductees Tony Brown and June Carter Cash.

A standout moment of the evening came with an emotional tribute to Country icon Vince Gill, who hosted the CMA Awards for a record-tying 12 years and is this year’s recipient of the CMA Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. Brandi Carlile and Patty Loveless delivered stirring performances that brought the audience to their feet, and the award’s 2024 recipient, George Strait, stepped onstage in a surprise appearance to present Gill with the honor personally.

A complete list of winners from “The 59th Annual CMA Awards” can be found below. The professional services organization, Deloitte, tabulates all balloting.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists, Producer and Mix Engineer

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Producer: Will Bundy

Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artist, Producer and Mix Engineers

Whirlwind – Lainey Wilson

Producer: Jay Joyce

Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce

SONG OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Songwriters

“you look like you love you”

Songwriters: Riley Green, Ella Langley, Aaron Raitiere

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Cody Johnson

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

The Red Clay Strays

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Producers

“Pour Me A Drink” – Post Malone (feat. Blake Shelton)

Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Award goes to Artists and Directors

“you look like you love me” – Ella Langley & Riley Green

Directors: Ella Langley, John Park, Wales Toney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Zach Top

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email