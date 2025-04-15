Lainey Wilson Surprises Fans at Bell Bottoms Up with a Performance

On Sunday afternoon, Lainey Wilson surprised fans with an impromptu rooftop concert at her Nashville establishment, Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up. The performance, organized in partnership with TC Group, delighted the downtown crowd.

The special event celebrated Wilson’s newly released track “Bell Bottoms Up,” which dropped last week to coincide with National Bell Bottoms Day.

“Spending time with fans and friends at Bell Bottoms Up is something I truly cherish,” Wilson shared in a release. “Debuting this song here felt like a perfect full-circle moment for me.”

The track pays homage to Wilson’s signature style and shares its name with her Nashville venue, which opened its doors in late May 2024. Wilson co-wrote and recorded the song with her band at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios. The track has already become a crowd favorite during her Country’s Cool Again Tour before its official release.

In addition to the surprise appearance and live performance, fans could purchase bell-bottom-themed merchandise and specialty cocktails throughout the day. The specialty cocktail, also called Bell Bottoms Up, features a smooth blend of Barmen 1873 Bourbon, Sweet & Sour, peach, and Sprite. The day also included a traditional Louisiana crawfish boil, which the venue holds monthly.

In the spirit of giving back, $1 from each specialty “Bell Bottoms Up” drink sold will be donated to Wilson’s Heart Like a Truck Fund, which supports various causes focused on improving lives.

See the photos below from the event.

