Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up Brings Mardi Gras to Nashville

Lainey Wilson’s Bell Bottoms Up will celebrate the season of Carnival with a festive Mardi Gras menu and specialty cocktail lineup February 28 through March 4.

The Mardi Gras menu curated by in-house TC Group Chefs Kayla Keys and Ashley Grim includes:

– Blue Crab & Corn Hushpuppies served with Honey Butter and Cajun Remoulade

– Seafood Gumbo made with Blue Crab, Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Dark Roux, Holy Trinity, Okra, Rice, Scallions

– Muffaletta Sandwich with Salami, Prosciutto, Havarti Cheese, Olive Salad served on Sicilian Sesame Bread

– King Cake Beignets House Made Cinnamon Beignets with Sweet Icing and Sanding Sugar

Guests can experience Mardi Gras in the main dining room located on the first floor of the venue. Reservations can be made for Sunday-Tuesday at bellbottomsupbar.com.

